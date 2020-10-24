NICKLESON, Luba Mrs. Luba Nickleson, age 97, passed away on October 17, 2020 in the company of her granddaughter. Lu was born in Wolyn, Poland to Jakob and Justyna Koziuk, immigrating to Canada at the age of six. A woman ahead of her time, she was unapologetically herself. Lu and her husband of 50 years Douglas lived on Roselawn Avenue and enjoyed the hustle and bustle of Toronto. Luba worked at Dominion for many years, creating wonderful friendships. She later worked as a Nanny for a wonderful family she loved very much. Those that knew Lu loved her sense of humour and her ability to find herself in mischief. As a grandmother she was pure magic, the type of grandmother that encouraged play and imagination. Granny's home was not a relic of untouchable things but an exciting playground. Luba was predeceased by her husband Douglas Nickleson, sons James and John Nickleson, daughter-in-law Margie Loppacher, sister Kathy Olsen, and nephew Chris Lawson. Granny will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Connor Nickleson and Chelsea Nickleson Loppacher (Michael), sister Francis Lawson (Brian), brother-in-law Robert Olsen, niece Kim Seward, nephew Ken Olsen, and their families. Luba will also be missed by Brenda Falkner, who was like a daughter to her. If so desired, donations can be made to The Children's Book Bank, The Salvation Army, or SickKids.



