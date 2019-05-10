Luba SNIHURA

Obituary

SNIHURA, Luba Suddenly at home at the age of 84, on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Luba, dearly beloved wife of 57 years to Dr. Nestor Snihura. Devoted mother to Taras Snihura and his wife Ulana, Tanya and her husband Nick Selemba and Larysa Snihura and her husband Myroslav Baran. Loving Babcha to Taisa, Inessa, Ariana and Eliseya. Dear sister of the late Leo Hodowansky. Will be fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends. Resting at the Newediuk Funeral Home, Kipling Chapel, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Panakhyda Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Monday, May 13, 2019 with Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, at 10 a.m. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. ?????? ???'???. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 10, 2019
