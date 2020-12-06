HYKEL, LUBOMIR It is with great sadness we announce the passing away of Lubomir Hykel, on December 3, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of almost 50 years to Brigita. Caring and devoted father to Charles (Dita) and Rudy (Zuzana). Proud grandfather to Dominik, Celestina and Felix. Lubomir will be remembered in the hearts of many family and friends. If desired, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or St. Wenceslaus Roman Catholic Church in Toronto, Ontario. In light of the current COVID-19 Pandemic, the family will be having a Private Funeral Mass at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home.