SLUSARCHUK, LUCA January 6, 1919 - December 10, 2019 Passed away at Humber River Hospital, after a six month period of illness pertaining to his feet where he was sent back and forth to acute care hospitals. He was at peace after a visit on Monday, December 9th from Father Kachur, his favourite priest, who gave him his last rites. Predeceased by his wife Klementina and stepson Peter. Survived by his daughter Mary, daughter-in-law Barboura Budnick, granddaughter Jennifer Garnavos, Paul Garnavos and their children William and Kelly. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15th at 7:30 p.m. at Cardinal Funeral Home, Annette and Peel location. Funeral services will be on Monday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Ukranian Catholic Church, Queen Street West and Bellwood. Luca's final resting place will be at Park Lawn Cemetery following the church service.

