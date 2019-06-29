Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUCAS (LUKE) DE VRIES. View Sign Obituary

DE VRIES, LUCAS (LUKE) Peacefully, after a lengthy illness, at the age of 79, in the presence of his wife and daughter at the Ruddy Shenkman Hospice, Kanata, ON. Predeceased by his son, Albert (2010) and his youngest brother, Gary (February 2019). Beloved husband of Theresa (nee Hartholt) for 58 years. Loving father of Joannie, Jeff (Jennifer) and James (Lindsay). Cherished grandfather of Jordan, Taylor, Connor, Faith and Deacon. Dear brother to Hennie (Ed) of Kingston, Trijnie of Toronto, Harry (Erna) of Mount Hope and Albert of Jasper. Brother-in-law to Anita of Langley, BC. Uncle of ten nephews and nieces. Cousin to many relatives in Canada, the USA and Europe, especially The Netherlands. Luke was the eldest of six children of the late Bertus and Dora de Vries of Ottawa. He was a kind and generous man who liked to help others. He enjoyed travelling, boating and organ music and was a church organist for many years. Luke liked to keep in touch with family and friends and will be sorely missed. Many thanks to the doctors, staff and volunteers at the hospice for their care and compassion, and also to the Hartholt family. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 29th at 11:00 a.m. at The Calvin Christian Reformed Church in Ottawa, followed by a reception. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice Care Ottawa.

