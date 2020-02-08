|
THERRIEN, LUCAS MAXWELL April 3, 1997 – February 1, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Luke, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Toronto. He will be missed dearly by his parents, Anne and Ray and younger brothers, Jake and Max. We know that Grandma Angela Chang was there waiting to welcome him into her arms. He will be forever remembered for the light he brought to so many people, including Grandpa Bobby Chang, Memere and Pepere Denise and Armand Therrien, his many aunts, uncles and cousins, especially Sarah Kalczynski (his "big sister"), as well as the countless friends that he made in his very special life. Luke was born on April 3, 1997, in Oakville, but called Jamaica his home. We will miss his infectious smile and all the happiness he brought to everyone he met. The Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Church (3220 Bayview Avenue, North York), at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18th. A Private Celebration of Life will be held in Jamaica, on Sunday, February 23rd. You are invited to leave a personal message for the family online at www.rskane.ca. Luke, your bright light was extinguished too early but will continue to light up our lives forever.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020