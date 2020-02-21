|
|
BELGRAVE, LUCEIA MARILYN Peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, surrounded by her family at Sunnybrook Hospital. Beloved daughter of the late Everest and Lucille Belgrave. Loving sister of Noelle-Ann and Elisa. Devoted aunt of Tim and his wife Alana and great-aunt of Mateo and Tiego. Loving and devoted partner of Rosalino Paat. Luceia will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Family and friends may visit on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (Bayview and Langstaff). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chapel of St. Joseph in the funeral home. Interment to be held at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated by the family as your expression of sympathy.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 21, 2020