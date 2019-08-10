ten KORTENAAR, LUCIA GEERTRUIDA MARIA (nee BUWALDA) ?March 8th 1927 - July 19th, 2019 Lucy (Luus), passed away peacefully at the Grenadier Retirement home in Toronto on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and came to Canada via Curaçao in 1951, after working for two years in a blood research clinic there. She was predeceased by Tony (Toon), her husband of sixty-five years and her daughter Lucia. Lucy was mother to Mary-Anna (David), Annette (Paul), Anthony (Angela), Jef (Monique), Lucia and Philip (Heather). She was Oma to Monica (Steve), Adrian (Monika), Mathew, Alexander (Ashlea), Christopher (Christiane), Elizabeth (Matthew), Michael, Rebecca (Timothy), Alexandra, Marc Anthony, Lukas (Brittany), Simone (Matthew), Martin, Thomas and Liam; and a dear Oma(ten) to Frederick, Coraline, Ayda, Noah, Joel and Maeve. She grew up in Amsterdam with a love of classical music and an insatiable desire for learning. Her wartime experiences in Amsterdam had a lasting effect on her outlook on life and her concern for others. Her feisty spirit will be missed as will her great cooking skills and love of gardening. Her funeral will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, on August 22nd, at 11 a.m. followed by a reception in the parish hall. Online condolences at www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019