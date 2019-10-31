IACOVINO, Lucia Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 29, 2019 at the age of 88 years. Lucia was predeceased by her beloved husband Carmine, and her siblings Carmelina, Giuseppina, and Domenico. Loving and devoted mother of Luigi (Maddalena), Tony (Patricia), Angela (Grant) and Nancy. Cherished Nonna of Mark (Natashia), Christina (Robert), Rachel and Adam. Cherished Bisnonna of Valentina, Ava and Chiara. Lucia will be lovingly remembered by all of her family and friends here and in Italy. Family and friends may visit at the Jerrett Funeral Home, 1141 St. Clair Ave. W. (1 block east of Dufferin St.), on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Clare's Catholic Church (1118 St. Clair Ave. W.). Entombment to follow at Prospect Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate mass intentions or donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2019