ANDRIGHETTI, Lucia Vittoria Lucy was born at Toronto General Hospital, many months early, on Monday, December 5, 1960, to smitten parents Luigi and Corona Andrighetti. Breaking their hearts, she drew her last breath there on Sunday, February 23, 2020 --- once again, much too early. TGH also eventually provided her with meaningful work, where she thrived in Electron Microscopy (EM Lab) in Pathology, breathing life into the tool that has proven so important in many diagnostic discoveries. Lucy also worked at Women's College Hospital and Sunnybrook Hospital. Altogether, a 34-year dedicated career in EM where the patient was of paramount importance to her. She married Stephen Roberts sixteen years ago, and, together, they made a loving home with Tiggy and Fluffy, two feral cats they rescued and tamed. She cultivated beautiful flowers and imagined up gorgeous jewelry for every friend to enjoy. She was gentle and kind; generous and humble; loyal and courageous. She leaves a huge dent in the hearts of her sisters Angie and Florence; her nephews, William, Lucas, Nolan, Evan, Austin; and her niece Kristen. We would like to also thank the doctors, nurses, and all staff, especially Dr. Ezzat, at the UHN Toronto General Hospital and Toronto Rehab for their sincere dedication, caring, and exceptional expertise. Guests will be received at Delmoro Funeral Home, 61 Beverly Hills Dr. (1 light south of Wilson Ave., west of Jane St., 416-249-4499.) on February 28th from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Jude's Parish (3265 Weston Rd.) on February 29th at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill).
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2020
