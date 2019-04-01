CIANCIUSI, LUCIANO April 15, 1926 - March 30, 2019 Peacefully, in his 93rd year, Luciano left this life to be reunited with his wife Vittoria who predeceased him a short 4 months ago. He is survived by his children, Diana (Gerard) and Walter (Karyn) and by his grandchildren Michael (Ellen) and Robert Power. A celebration of his life will take place on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Pinecrest Remembrance Chapel, 2500 Baseline Road, Ottawa, Ontario. Usque ad finem.
|
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019