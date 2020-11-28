SIMONE, LUCIANO It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Luciano (Louis) Simone on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Michael Garron Hospital at the age of 83. Louis is survived by his loving brother, Antonino (Anthony) and predeceased by his parents Vito and Liboria (Lida, Georgina) and sister Frances. Louis was born with cerebral palsy but despite his disability and difficulties he had a very positive outlook on life and seldom had complaints. He was kind, loving, honest and had a good sense of humour. He spent his last 10 years at the Craiglee Nursing Home in Scarborough. Louis will be very sadly missed by his brother and many cousins. Funerary arrangements are being tended to by the Heritage Funeral Centre. The funeral service for Louis will be a private family affair. His final resting place will be at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to The Daily Bread Food Bank or to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be offered via www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca