COSTOFF, LUCILLE June 14, 1920 – December 22, 2019 Passed peacefully in her 100th year at Newmarket Health Care Centre, on December 22, 2019. She is survived by her children Darlene, Jim (Tammy) and Marty (Vicki), her grandchildren Stephen, Heather, Clayton, Tommy, Brittany and Tyler, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Stephen (1988). The family would like to thank the staff at the Newmarket Health Care Centre for their compassionate care. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at the R.S. Kane Funeral Home, 6150 Yonge Street, North York. Funeral Service will follow at 10 a.m. with burial at Highland Memory Gardens. Condolences can be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019