DAVID, LUCILLE Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, April 21, 2019 in her 93rd year. Predeceased by her son Lennox David. Survived by her children Andre Herbert, Marlene Elder, Orin Elder, Cheryl Elder and their parents. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. 'Sybil', 'Auntie Bebe' lived life to fullest and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held at the ROSAR-MORRISON FUNERAL HOME, (467 Sherbourne St., Toronto), on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel, on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at Toronto Necropolis. Condolences can be made at www.rosar-morrison.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 24, 2019