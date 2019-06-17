Lucy VAIRO

VAIRO, Lucy It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lucy on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Humber River Hospital in her 85th year. Beloved wife of Pietro for 66 years. Loving mother of Carmela (Mario), Rosemary (Domenic) and Carlo (Ana Paula). Proud grandmother of 10. Lucy will be deeply missed by many relatives and friends here in Toronto, Italy, United States and South America. For full obituary and details of visitation and funeral services please go to www.glenoaks.ca or call 905-257-8822.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 17, 2019
