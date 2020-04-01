|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ludvik Kolenc on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 86. Devoted husband of Ema. Cherished father of Stan (Mary). Adoring grandfather of Jennifer, Kristopher and Jeffrey. Ludvik will be greatly missed by his extended family and friends in Canada and Slovenia. Ludvik's burial will be a private interment, due to public health risks at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2020