BOTH, LUDWIG Peacefully at the West Lincoln Hospital, Grimsby, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Ludwig Both, in his 89th year, beloved husband of Theresa (Hartung). Loving father of Frank (Margaret) Both, Arleen Lannan (Gary). Sadly missed by his grandchildren Paul (Gilda), Carole (Matt), Eric, Jennifer, Melanie (Aaron), Amanda (Brian), and his great-granddaughters Leila, Luzia, Athena, and Lilianna. Dear brother of Hilde (Eckhard) Dittman. Uncle to Chris (Hugh) and their family. Predeceased by his parents Franz and Anna Both. The family will receive friends at Rod Abrams Funeral Home, 1666 Tottenham Road, Tottenham, ON, 905-936-3477, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. James Church, Colgan, on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 12:00 noon, followed by interment in St. James Cemetery, Colgan. Donations in Ludwig's memory to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. RodAbramsFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 5, 2019