Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ludwig PLESKO. View Sign

PLESKO, Ludwig Peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Toronto, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Mary for almost 60 years. Devoted father of Kasandra Sharpe (Philip Stenson). Cherished Deda to Jessica (Chris Charron) and Elizabeth. He will be greatly missed by his sister Helen, his nieces and nephews and their families and many other relatives and friends. Ludwig was a skilled Piano Tuner and Technician, craftsman and musician. The family is grateful for the care and kindness he received during the past few years from the staff at Fieldstone Commons Care Community. Family and friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of Jane) on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1691 Bloor St. W. (east of Keele), on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment: Sanctuary Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made through



PLESKO, Ludwig Peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Toronto, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Mary for almost 60 years. Devoted father of Kasandra Sharpe (Philip Stenson). Cherished Deda to Jessica (Chris Charron) and Elizabeth. He will be greatly missed by his sister Helen, his nieces and nephews and their families and many other relatives and friends. Ludwig was a skilled Piano Tuner and Technician, craftsman and musician. The family is grateful for the care and kindness he received during the past few years from the staff at Fieldstone Commons Care Community. Family and friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of Jane) on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1691 Bloor St. W. (east of Keele), on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment: Sanctuary Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Funeral Home Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel

2357 Bloor Street West

Toronto , ON M6S 1P4

(416) 767-3153 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close