PLESKO, Ludwig Peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Toronto, at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Mary for almost 60 years. Devoted father of Kasandra Sharpe (Philip Stenson). Cherished Deda to Jessica (Chris Charron) and Elizabeth. He will be greatly missed by his sister Helen, his nieces and nephews and their families and many other relatives and friends. Ludwig was a skilled Piano Tuner and Technician, craftsman and musician. The family is grateful for the care and kindness he received during the past few years from the staff at Fieldstone Commons Care Community. Family and friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of Jane) on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1691 Bloor St. W. (east of Keele), on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment: Sanctuary Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkinson Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019