|
|
WERNER, Ludwika (nee KOZLOWSKA) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ludwika (Lucy) Werner on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Mercy Wing, St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the age of 101. Born July 4, 1918, in Buja?y, Nowe-Miasto, Poland, to the late Jozef and Helena Koz?owska, and predeceased by her younger sister Jadwiga and her brother Tadeusz in Poland. Beloved wife of the late Antoni and adored mother of Diane (Danusia) and son-in-law Ted. Devoted grandmother (Babcia) to Isabella and Julia Strzelczyk. Will be missed by cousin Józef Kostrzewa, and family in Poland and Germany. Lucy enjoyed working as a practical nurse at Runnymede Hospital for many years and then worked with her dear husband Antoni in their variety store business. Lucy faced life's adversities, including many health challenges, with faith, resilience and a beautiful smile. She was a wonderful lady who shared her kindness and wisdom with family, friends and everyone who knew her. She will be missed tremendously and forever in our hearts. A Private family service will take place at Assumption Cemetery. A Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.turnerporter.ca. Arrangements entrusted to Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020