CATINARI, Luigi February 10, 1928 - February 19, 2019 Our beloved husband, father, nonno and bisnonno peacefully passed away with family by his side on February 19, 2019, at the age of 91. Luigi is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dina and two children, Elia (Carmen Genovese) and Ada (Silvio De Gasperis). He was the cherished Nonno of Alana (Corey Brown), Alexandra (Ilias Lagopoulos), John, Philip (Jaclyn Boyle) and Cristina and proud Bisnonno to Sofia and Siena Brown. He was a social man who was widely loved by his family and many friends. Luigi was a hard-working man who immigrated from Italy to provide a better life for his family. He embraced life to the fullest – always dancing, singing and enjoying his wife Dina's delicious food. He was involved in his community and his church. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Maple Chapel (211 McNaughton Rd. East, 905-303-0770) on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 12 p.m. at St. David's Roman Catholic Church (2601 Major Mackenzie Dr., east of Jane St.). Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (on Bayview Ave., south of Hwy 7). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Luigi may be made to the Parkinson Foundation (

