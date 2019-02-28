COLANGELO, LUIGI Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the age of 87. Luigi is reunited in Heaven with his beloved wife Assuntina. Loving father of Giovanna Colangelo (Bruno Cavicchia). Proud Nonno of Niki and Jessica. He is survived by his brother Rocky. Luigi will be dearly missed by his many relatives and friends. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the Lynett Funeral Home (3299 Dundas St. W., 1 block east of Runnymede Rd. 416- 767-1176). A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:15 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church (3224 Dundas St. W., Toronto). Entombment to follow at Prospect Cemetery (1450 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto). Online condolences at www.lynettfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 28, 2019