DEL BEL BELLUZ, LUIGI God called Luigi on November 30, 2019, at the age of 96. He is reunited in Heaven with his loving wife Marinella. Cherished by his dear children Luisa, Angelo and daughter-in-law Susy. Proud Nonno of Luca and Marinella. He will be held dear in the hearts of his family, relatives and friends forever. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332), on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 2–4 and 6–9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd.). Entombment to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery (on Hwy. 27, south of Hwy. 7). If so desired, donations in memory of Luigi may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 3, 2019