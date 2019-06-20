GRECI, LUIGI GINO Passed away, surrounded by family, on June 11, 2019, at the age of 78. Gino rejoins his parents, Agostino Greci and Adele Mastronardi; brothers Domenico, Antonio and Roberto; and sisters, Luisetta and Sebastiana. Deeply missed by children Eveline (Stephen), Mark and Gino; grandchildren Christopher, Michael (Melissa) and Damian; great-granddaughter, Charlotte; brother, Remo; sister, Nena; and many more. Visitation will be held at the Giffen–Mack Funeral Home, 4115 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Friday, June 21st, from 5-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres, 4179 Lawrence Ave. E., Scarborough, on Saturday, June 22nd, at 1 p.m. Entombment at Resurrection Cemetery, 355 Taunton Rd. E., Whitby. For those who wish, donations may be made to Heart & Stroke. Online condolences may be made at giffenmackscarborough.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 20, 2019