MEROCCHI, LUIGI Luigi Merocchi, a devoted husband, loving father and proud Nonno and Bisnonno passed away at 94 years of age on July 26, 2020. His final days were spent in the loving care of his wife of 67 years, Annunziata (Quintiliani). Luigi was born in the Apennine Mountain Village of Campotosto, in Abruzzo, Italy. He immigrated to Toronto in 1953 and Annunziata soon followed. The manual skills that he acquired at an early age and a strong work ethic, were a perfect match for the construction boom of Toronto in the fifties and sixties, and he readily found work. In his later years, these same handyman skills were recruited by his family on projects big and small. If something needed fixing it was, "Give it to Nonno". When not formally working, Luigi could be found in his vegetable garden, where with diligent care he coaxed a steady supply of abundant produce from the soil, throughout the summer months. One of his greatest pleasures was sharing this bounty with family and friends gathered for Italian club picnics in Boyd Park or around the family table. Luigi is gone but he will be lovingly remembered by his sons, Mario (Mary) and Luciano (Nora); his six grandchildren, Angelica (Brad), Nicholas (Sabrina), Nancy, Mark (Taylor), Marla and Paul; and his one great-grandson, Timothy Luigi Finch. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice made in Luigi's memory would be appreciated by the family. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home – Woodbridge Chapel. If desired you may sign a book of condolences at scottwoodbridge.ca