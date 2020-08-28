1/
Luigi MIOTTO
MIOTTO, Luigi 1923 - 2020 Passed away peacefully, at the Bonnechere Manor in Renfrew, Ontario, on Monday, August 24, 2020. Born in Paese, Treviso, Italy on October 17, 1923. Predeceased by his beloved wife Armanda of 53 years. Devoted father of Nives (Robert) MacLaren and Nadia (Brian) Ahrens. Beloved nonno to Sarah, Rebecca, Nicole and Danielle. Survived by sisters-in-law Delia Pivato, Olga Pivato and Elide (Bruno) DeLazzari and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings Bruno Miotto, Virginia Bottaccin and Ferruccio Miotto. Please visit Delmorofuneralhome.com for COVID-19 protocols.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 28, 2020.
