MUOIO, Luigi Passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019, surrounded by his family. Luigi was born in Cerisano, Italy on March 8, 1934. Luigi was a devoted husband to Emma for 63 wonderful years. A loving father to Teresa, Tony, and Frank. A beloved and cherished grandfather to Giulio (Diana), Maria Christina (Robert), David, Vanessa, and Isabella. Luigi will be deeply missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends and relatives at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East (west of Bayview Ave.) from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, and on Wednesday February 27, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 12 p.m. The final rite of committal and Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery (8361 Yonge Street, Thornhill). Charitable donations may be made to the in Luigi's honor. Online condolences and directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
|
Holy Cross Funeral Home
211 Langstaff Road East
Thornhill, ON L3T 2C7
(905) 889-7467
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019