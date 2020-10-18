1/1
Luigi NAPOLITANO
NAPOLITANO, Luigi Luigi passed away peacefully with family by his side, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, age 96. Born on January 3, 1924 in the town of Chiesanuova, Italy, to the late Eugenia Gallone and Grazio Napolitano. Beloved husband of the late Grazia Letizia, loving father of Maria (Enio), Grazio (Anita) and Enio (Maria). Cherished Nonno of Justin (Nicole), Gregory (Stephanie), Samantha, Vanessa, Michael and Jaclyn. Beloved brother of the late Antonio (Assuntina) and Iolanda (late Luigi Fuso). Luigi will be fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews, family and friends for his ready smile and his love of spirited conversation and speeches. Special thanks to Dr. Elgie and the 2nd floor staff at Villa Forum Long Term Care Residence for caring for him especially during the past months. Private Mass of Christian Funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at St. Ignatius Loyola (Mississauga), followed by a private entombment at Glen Oaks Cemetery (Oakville). In memoriam donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences may be shared through www.glenoaks.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
