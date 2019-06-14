PERROTTA, Luigi After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Lou peacefully passed away at Ian Anderson House. Beloved Husband of Carmen for 32 years. Devoted Father to Dante. Loving Brother to Ted (Kristine) and Frank. Brother-in-law to Frank (Cathy) and son-in-law to Giuseppe and Flora. Predeceased by his parents Giuseppe and Anna Maria. Proud Uncle of Michael (Kayla), Katie (Humberto), Meaghan (Jack) and Alexander. Lou will be missed by many. Family and friends will be received at Glen Oaks Funeral Home on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Glen Oaks Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy donations to the Ian Anderson House would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be made at glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 14, 2019