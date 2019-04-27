TRINCA, LUIGI 1930 - 2019 It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Luigi on April 24, 2019 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Romilda, cherished father to Silvano (Janine), Renzo (Susanne), Anna (Andrew) and Danny (Maria). Adored Nonno to Alexander, Eric, Daniel, Vanessa, Lucas, Owen, and Allison. Loving brother to Elena, Bertilla, Santina, Teresa, Antonia, Luigia, Guglielmo, Cesira, Augusto, Martino, Gabriella and Lucia and will be reunited with his beloved mother Anna, father Cesare and sister Maria. He will remain in the hearts of many family and lifelong friends. Thank you to Weston Terrace for the great care our father received and will continue to give our mother. A special thanks to Zia Elena and Zio Rino for the love and support of their dear brother. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave. W.), Weston, on Sunday, April 28th, from 2-4, 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church (2747 Jane St., Toronto) on Monday, April 29th at 9:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Alzheimer Society of Canada would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019