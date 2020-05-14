LUIGIA BOMBEN
BOMBEN, LUIGIA Luigia left us May 11, 2020 at the age of 80. Predeceased by husband Sante and son Mauro. Loving mother to Nadia (Manny) and cherished grandmother of Alexander and Andrew. Genuine, honest and kind, was loved by all and will be deeply missed. A Memorial Mass is planned when restrictions lift. Please consider a donation in her memory to Humber River Hospital Foundation. Condolences may be left at the Ward Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel website.

Published in Toronto Star on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
