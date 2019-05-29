MORAS, LUIGIA "GIGETTA" God called Luigia "Gigetta" peacefully on May 25, 2019 at the age of 88. She will be forever missed by her loving husband, Pietro. Cherished by her dear son, Renzo (Jane). She is now reunited in Heaven with her four sisters. Adored sister-in-law of Luisa (Ferruccio Cepparo) and Mirella (Ado Della Mora). Proud aunt of many nieces and nephews here in Canada, in Italy, and in Australia. She will be held dear in the hearts of her family, relatives, and many friends. Visitations will take place at the Vescio Funeral Home Woodbridge Chapel (8101 Weston Rd., 905-850-3332) on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (150 St. Francis Ave., north of Rutherford Rd.). Interment to follow at Beechwood Cemetery (on Jane St., north of Steeles Ave.). If so desired, donations in memory of Luigia "Gigetta" may be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation, Heart & Stroke Foundation, Arthritis Society, or the . Online Condolences at: www.vesciofuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 29, 2019