LUIGINA COLUSSI

Obituary

COLUSSI, LUIGINA With sadness, we announce the passing of Luigina on October 4, 2019, at the age of 89. Predeceased by her beloved husband Leo (November 17, 2013), she leaves behind her children Dolores (Michael Greco) and Giorgio (Heidi). Proud Nonna of Vanessa (Helio Soares), Andrea (Andrew Calomino), David and Benjamin and great-grandmother of Eva, Joshua, Tiago and Noah. She will be missed by nieces, nephew, their families and dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Bernardo Funeral Home (2960 Dufferin St., south of Lawrence Ave. W.), on Sunday from 2-4, 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church (811 Lawrence Ave. W., at Dufferin St.), on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Mausoleum (4570 Yonge St., south of Sheppard Ave.). In memory of Luigina, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 6, 2019
