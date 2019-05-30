DE ROSE, LUIGINA (GINA) It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Luigina (Gina) De Rose on May 27, 2019. Devoted wife to Gennaro, and loving mother to Antonio, Lorraine (Michael) and Daniel (Diane). Her precious grandchildren, Christopher, Matteo and Isabella gave her the strength and will to live. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Gina was welcomed into heaven with open arms by her cherished Nanarella (Giulia Morrone), parents Angelo Le Pera and Maria (Cervo) Le Pera and her beloved brother Rocco Le Pera. Visitation will be held at Lynett Funeral Home, 3299 Dundas St. W., Toronto, on Thursday, May 30th from 6-9 p.m. and Friday, May 31st from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Parish, 2 Richardson Ave., Toronto, on Saturday, June 1st, 9:30 a.m. Entombment is at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 8361 Yonge St., Thornhill, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St. Michael's Hospital Foundation or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

