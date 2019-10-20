TOLENTINO, LUIS BORJA (CHING) Passed away at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the age of 79. Loving husband of Tranquilina (Gasat) for 50 years. Loving father of Louie. Dear brother of Jose and his wife Herminia, Antonio and his wife Emelyne, Vienna and her husband George, Benigno and his wife Aurora, Julie and her husband Leony, Emy and her husband Socrates. Brother-in-law of Adeline and her husband Elmer, Kitty and her husband Ben Hur, Josephine and her husband Leo and Felix and his wife Josefina. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N., Whitby, on Friday, October 25th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. then to St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 130 Watford St., Brooklin, for Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, October 26th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorial funeralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 20, 2019