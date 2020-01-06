Home

GUIZZETTI, LUISA Peacefully, on Friday, January 3, 2020, in Richmond Hill, Ontario at the age of 81. Beloved wife of the late Giovanni. Loving mother of Danny, Emma and Stefano. Proud grandmother of Michael (Valentina), Jacqueline, Stephanie and Johnny (Bogi). Dear great-grandmother of Michael Giovanni, Mia-Krisztina Sheila and Jessica Angelina. Caring Sister of Mary Mannella (the late Vincenzo). Luisa was an adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews and she will be greatly missed by them. The family will receive friends at the HOLY CROSS CATHOLIC FUNERAL HOME, 211 Langstaff Rd. East (west of Bayview Ave.), from 1:00 – 4:00 and 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. The final rite of committal will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery (8361 Yonge St., Thornhill). Memorial donations may be made to the . Online condolences & directions may be found at www.catholic-cemeteries.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020
