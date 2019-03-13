REIV, LY MAY May 27, 1950 - March 10, 2019 In loving memory of Ly May Reiv, who passed away peacefully in her sleep at Providence Healthcare on Sunday, March 10, 2019. She was a compassionate and caring daughter, mother, partner and friend to many. Loving mother to her daughter Haley Elizabeth Walker. Loving daughter to Alje and Hans Reiv, and loving companion to her longtime partner Bruce Tearne. She will be dearly missed by her family and all of her longtime friends. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 15th. The funeral will be held in the chapel on Saturday, March 16th at 3:00 p.m. followed by a reception. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 13, 2019