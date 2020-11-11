1/1
LYALL EDWARD MOLLEKEN
MOLLEKEN, LYALL EDWARD August 16, 1937 - November 4, 2020 It is with deep sadness we announce that Lyall Molleken passed away peacefully in Toronto, succumbing to COVID-19 after his decline with dementia. Lyall was born in Regina, Saskatchewan and was raised by his grandmother Georgina Gogan nee Turner. He was beloved husband of Frances Waldegger of Dysart Saskatchewan. Lyall's memory will be held close by his daughters Lynda, Michelle (Alex Young), Maria (Vic Simpson) and son Lyall Mark (Claudia Calderon). Adored grandfather to Julie, Connor and Jamie McGee; Jonathan and Christopher Young; Tristan, Jayden and Emilia Simpson; Mateo, Victoria and Octavia Molleken. Survived by sister Marilyn McCall; brother-and sisters-in-law Stanley and Carmen Waldegger, Robert and Marlene Waldegger; cousins Dick, Pat and Ken Varley; and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his mother Wilberta Johnstone, Aunt Avis and Uncle Bob Varley. Lyall, a respected Chartered Accountant and Partner with Price Waterhouse, worked in Caracas, Tehran and Madrid. In 2004 he retired to Toronto with Frances to be close to his children. Lyall was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather and will be forever remembered for his sense of humour, love of sports, generosity and gentle nature. He will be profoundly missed. There will be a visitation at R.S. Kane Funeral Home (6150 Yonge St., Toronto) on Friday, November 13th, from 2-6 p.m. Private Funeral Mass will be held on November 14th at 10:30 a.m. at St. Edward The Confessor Catholic Church; that will be reserved for immediate family, due to the current coronavirus restrictions. You may participate in the funeral service by joining via Live-stream at: http:// ipickart.ca/stream/Molleken/ As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to Alzheimer Society of Canada, CAMH, or a charity of your choice would be appreciated. Extended obituary, online condolences and direct link to the live-stream at www.rskane.ca


Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 11, 2020.
