Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lydia BALSYS. View Sign Service Information Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel 2357 Bloor Street West Toronto , ON M6S 1P4 (416)-767-3153 Obituary

BALSYS, Lydia It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lydia Balsys at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto on April 25, 2019. Lydia passed away on the same surgical floor where she worked as a devoted nurse for 20 years. Lydia was born on May 11, 1922 in Smolensk, grew up in Lithuania and immigrated to Canada shortly after World War II. She was predeceased by two loving husbands, John Novog and Leopold Balsys, as well as her sister Helen, niece Joana and nephew George. She will be sorely missed by her two children John and Nora, her grandchildren Laura, Nathalie and Julien, her great-grandchildren Jack and Eloise, her sister Irene and nieces Ingrid and Audrey. Lydia's life was one of dedication to others. In addition to working tirelessly at the hospital, she was committed to organizing events and trips for the Vilnius Manor retirement home community, as well as visiting the bedridden at the nearby Labdara nursing home, which she helped found. She was on the board of directors of Vilnius Manor for twenty-one years, assisting the elderly and the sick. In 2014, Lydia received an award from the Province of Ontario for over 35 years of volunteerism in her community. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Friday, May 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to take place in the Chapel on Saturday, May 4th at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Lydia, can be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre. Online condolences may be made through



BALSYS, Lydia It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lydia Balsys at St. Joseph's Health Centre in Toronto on April 25, 2019. Lydia passed away on the same surgical floor where she worked as a devoted nurse for 20 years. Lydia was born on May 11, 1922 in Smolensk, grew up in Lithuania and immigrated to Canada shortly after World War II. She was predeceased by two loving husbands, John Novog and Leopold Balsys, as well as her sister Helen, niece Joana and nephew George. She will be sorely missed by her two children John and Nora, her grandchildren Laura, Nathalie and Julien, her great-grandchildren Jack and Eloise, her sister Irene and nieces Ingrid and Audrey. Lydia's life was one of dedication to others. In addition to working tirelessly at the hospital, she was committed to organizing events and trips for the Vilnius Manor retirement home community, as well as visiting the bedridden at the nearby Labdara nursing home, which she helped found. She was on the board of directors of Vilnius Manor for twenty-one years, assisting the elderly and the sick. In 2014, Lydia received an award from the Province of Ontario for over 35 years of volunteerism in her community. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W. (east of the Jane subway), on Friday, May 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to take place in the Chapel on Saturday, May 4th at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in honour of Lydia, can be made to St. Joseph's Health Centre. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca Published in the Toronto Star on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close