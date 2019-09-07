FALKENBERG, Lydia Peacefully, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emil. Loving mother of Alfred (Nancy) and Erich (Andrea). Devoted Oma of Noah, Aidan, Ryan, Matthew and Sophie. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to First Lutheran Church - Toronto. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 7, 2019