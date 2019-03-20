Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LYDIA FREIDA TOMASZEK. View Sign

TOMASZEK, LYDIA FREIDA Wife of the late Pavel Tomaszek, beloved mother to Gloria and Wally, mother-in-law to John, beloved "Baba" to Summer, Mikayla, Mikhail, Kira, Leah and Jackson and great-grandmother to August, Josephine, Eve and Calla. Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital surrounded by family. Lydia was a dear friend to many and loved by all. Lydia was 95 and will be missed. Service will be held at the Pine Hills Cemetery on Sunday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m.

Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019

