TOMASZEK, LYDIA FREIDA Wife of the late Pavel Tomaszek, beloved mother to Gloria and Wally, mother-in-law to John, beloved "Baba" to Summer, Mikayla, Mikhail, Kira, Leah and Jackson and great-grandmother to August, Josephine, Eve and Calla. Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital surrounded by family. Lydia was a dear friend to many and loved by all. Lydia was 95 and will be missed. Service will be held at the Pine Hills Cemetery on Sunday, March 24th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 20, 2019
