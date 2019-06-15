EWERT, LYDIA IRENE Passed away peacefully at Sunrise of Unionville, Markham, on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Predeceased by husbands William Rowden and Rudolph "Rocky" Ewert. Beloved mother of Diana, and Oma to Rebekah and Matthew. Sister to Jacob Reimer and Anne Stankiewicz. Lovingly cared for by Sunrise staff. Fondly remembered for her volunteer work and commitment to her Lord Jesus. A Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel Ridge Funeral Home (8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, ON L3R 5G1) at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to City Street Outreach and Cornerstone Christian Community Church Markham (Missions Fund). Online condolences can be made at www.chapelridgefh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019