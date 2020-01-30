|
|
LELYK, LYDIA MARTHA (nee MOTTA) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lydia Lelyk nee Motta (Pani Lelyk, The Bat) on January 26, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband Nicholas Lelyk and her parents Nicholas and Anna. Loving mother to Nick and his wife Tania, Terry and his wife Tracy. Loving Baba to Amanda and Lauren and Boonya to Matthew and Daniel. Lydia's positive outlook, humour and spirit will be missed by her extended family, friends and colleagues. Lydia was a retired Bell Canada employee as well as an active member of the Ukrainian community (UNF Toronto, OYK, St. Demetrius Church). The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her special friends who helped her the past few years especially Stacey Suessmuth, Peter Ostapchuk, Anne Fedun and the staff at St. Demetrius Residence and the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre. A private family celebration of Lydia's life was held January 28, 2020 in Toronto. Donations to the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre in Lydia's memory would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 30, 2020