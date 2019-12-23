DESWIAGE, LYDIA MATHILDA January 17, 1926 - December 20, 2019 Passed away peacefully in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Watler Deswiage. Loving mother to Teresa (Martin), Carol (Dave) and the late Catherine (Randall). Adored grandmother to Lisa (Paul), Daniel (Isabelle), Kimberley (Aaron), Patrick (Alyssa) and Travis (Nicole). Great-grandmother to Gabriella, Kayden, Dallas, Lauren and Paul. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis of Xavier Catholic Church, 5650 Mavis Rd., Mississauga, ON L5V 2N6 on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 23, 2019