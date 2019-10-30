TYCKYJ, Lydia (nee BACHYNSKY) Peacefully in Toronto, on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the age of 96 years. Beloved mother of Anna, Adrian and Julian. Predeceased by her dear husband Roman and her dear son Mark. Cherished Baba of Lara (Jordan) Herald and Bianca (Andrew) Johnston. Fun-loving Baba-Baba of Mabel and Theodore. Lydia will be sadly missed by her family and friends in Canada, USA and Ukraine. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 7-9 p.m. Panakhyda Wednesday 7:30 p.m. Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment St. Volodymyr Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 30, 2019