ALBRIGHT, LYLA MAE (nee JOHNSTON) Passed away peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 with her family lovingly by her side. Born January 14, 1925 in Cabri, Saskatchewan. Eldest daughter of David and Mary Johnston. Sister of David (deceased) Betty of Windsor, Shirley McNalty (deceased) and Jim (Lois) of Flesherton. Raised in the depression and dust bowl years in Southwest Saskatchewan where she became a teacher in a one room schoolhouse teaching all grades. Married to Albert Albright, moved to Bowness (Calgary) Alberta, resuming her teaching career while raising two sons - Jim (deceased) (Heather) of Orangeville, Gerry (Jennifer) of Belleville, and daughter Judi (Ron) Nelson of Mono Centre. Cherished grandmother of six and great-grandmother of eight. Funeral Service will be held at Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Mono. Memorial donations to Westminster United Church would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2019