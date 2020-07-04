HIEBERT, LYLE MATTHEW It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of Lyle Matthew Hiebert on June 22, 2020. He was predeceased by parents Peter and Glenna Hiebert and survived by his three beloved sons Matthew, Lyle Jr., and Luke, and wife, Marilyn. His sisters Lynne Campbell and Donna Hiebert are deeply saddened by the loss of their older brother. Lyle was the owner of L & M Aquarium, and expressed love and care for all animals throughout his life. Arrangements have been made through Jennett Funeral and Cremation Centre in Barrie. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store