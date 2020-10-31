REIDT, LYLE At Waterford Nursing Home, on October 23, 2020, Lyle Reidt of Oakville, at the age of 83. Husband of Mary Helen. Father of Stephanie and Jeff Allan and Brian Reidt and Jane MacDonald. Poppa of Kirsten and Colin, Mitch, Claire and Dave and great-grandfather of Theo. Survived by in-laws Bob Mowbray, Roy Bridge, Jim Scott, Bob Doyle and Catherine MacDonald. Lyle will be missed by his extended family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Lida and sister Shirley. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private Memorial Service will be held. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences at mcburneyfuneralhome.com