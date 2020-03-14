Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LYNDA LIVINGSTONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LYNDA ANN LIVINGSTONE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LYNDA ANN LIVINGSTONE Obituary
LIVINGSTONE, LYNDA ANN Passed away peacefully at King Nursing Home, Bolton, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her 65th year. Beloved wife of Richard Livingstone. Loved mother of Cheryl Elliott (Mark), Chris Livingstone (Leslie) and Chad Livingstone (Katie). Loving nana of Finn and Ethan. Dear sister of Fred Savelors (Michelle) and sister-in-law of Audrey Lewis (Erwyn) and Edythe Harris. Lynda will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Lynda's life will be planned for a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LYNDA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -