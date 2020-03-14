|
LIVINGSTONE, LYNDA ANN Passed away peacefully at King Nursing Home, Bolton, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her 65th year. Beloved wife of Richard Livingstone. Loved mother of Cheryl Elliott (Mark), Chris Livingstone (Leslie) and Chad Livingstone (Katie). Loving nana of Finn and Ethan. Dear sister of Fred Savelovs (Michelle) and sister-in-law of Audrey Lewis (Erwyn) and Edythe Harris. Lynda will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. A Celebration of Lynda's life will be planned for a later date. If so desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston, 705-435-3535.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 14, 2020