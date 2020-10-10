MOORE, LYNDA CLAIRE (nee WALKER) Passed away at her home in Apsley, Ontario on Friday, October 2, 2020 at the age of 72. Lynda will be forever missed by her best friend, Mike Harper. Loving Mom of Karen (Jo-Anne), Kim (Kevin), and John (Cheryl). Proud Grandma of Jessica (Dan), Travis, Bree (Vanessa), Nathan, Megan, and Natalie (Matt) and Great-Grandma of Grace and Sonny. She is survived by her sister, Bonnie Glen. Lynda will never be forgotten by her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, LAKEFIELD CHAPEL, 66 Queen Street, Lakefield, Ontario. A celebration of Lynda's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to The Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 381 or the charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared and donations made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com
or by calling 705-652-3355.